Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhiites burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali despite ban

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Delhiites burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali despite ban

Delhiites burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali despite ban

Delhiites celebrated 'festival of lights' Diwali on November 14.

To celebrate the festival, locals burst firecrackers despite of the ban.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diwali Diwali Indian festival of lights

US President Donald Trump extends Diwali wishes, shares picture of him lighting lamp in White House

 Trump posted a picture of himself in the White House lighting a lamp.
DNA

US President Donald Trump celebrates Diwali in White House, lights lamp

 Trump posted a picture of himself in the White House lighting a lamp.
DNA
Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic [Video]

Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic

More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country’s north in a cloud of thick toxic smog. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with friends and family, and lighting oil lamps or candles to symbolize a victory of light over darkness. Fireworks are also a major part of the celebrations. On Saturday, many temples across the country streamed prayer sessions online to avoid large gatherings. In New Delhi, worried residents opted for low-key celebrations. Some even stayed home and didn't visit friends or relatives.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:19Published

National Green Tribunal Act National Green Tribunal Act

Pet owners, elderly people welcome NGT's cracker-ban on Diwali [Video]

Pet owners, elderly people welcome NGT's cracker-ban on Diwali

Pet owners and elderly people have welcomed National Green Tribunal's (NGT) cracker-ban order on Diwali. "Dogs hear three-time louder sounds than us. It gets really painful for them to hear cracker sounds," said a dog owner. "It's a good move, will avert health problems," said an elderly.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published
Ludhiana firecracker market blooms after ban in Delhi-NCR [Video]

Ludhiana firecracker market blooms after ban in Delhi-NCR

After National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed blanket ban on use and sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30, firecracker markets in Ludhiana are witnessing surge in demand. According to a firecracker seller, people are coming from Delhi-NCR to Ludhiana to celebrate Diwali. Sellers this year are going 'vocal for local' and boycotting Chinese firecrackers. Ban was imposed on firecrackers due to deteriorating air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published
Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense smog, sixth consecutive ‘severe’ air day [Video]

Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense smog, sixth consecutive ‘severe’ air day

Delhi-NCR woke up to a grey morning as air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the sixth consecutive day. The city’s air quality index (AQI) reading on Tuesday morning was 487. The smog reduced the visibility to merely 300 meters in the morning affecting traffic. IMD said improvement in air quality was highly unlikely in the coming days. A combination of an extremely high number of stubble fires in Punjab, low to calm winds in the region and subsidence of air has led to Delhi recording ‘severe’ air quality since November 5. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR as well as much of north India till December 1. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:31Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Sisodia perform Diwali pujan at Akshardham Temple [Video]

Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Sisodia perform Diwali pujan at Akshardham Temple

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also present at the event. Everyone present at the temple, including the ministers and other officials, were seen wearing masks. The temple was adorned with lights and other decorations. Artists from a dance group enthralled the audience with a traditional number. This years' Diwali celebration was muted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published

Foreign embassies celebrate quiet Diwali

 Though there were no grand celebrations or any kind of events organised this Diwali in the foreign embassies in Delhi owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the..
IndiaTimes

Delhi's AQI worsens amid Diwali celebrations, turns into 'severe' category

 According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. People who are suffering from asthma..
DNA
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Leaders remembered Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary. PM Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister. Congress' Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Nehru at Delhi's Shanti Vana. VP Venkaiah Naidu also paid respect to Nehru on his birth anniversary. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tribute to Nehru at Parliament. Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh also paid tribute to Nehru. Born in 1889, in UP's Prayagraj, Nehru remains India's longest serving PM. Nehru became PM on August 15, 1947, following an active role in freedom struggle. The Congress stalwart breathed his last on May 27, 1964. November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day in the country.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Firecrackers heard across Delhi on Diwali night despite ban

Bursting of firecrackers could be heard across Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Diwali night even...
IndiaTimes - Published

Warning for Delhiites! Delhi Police comes up with this action plan on sale and bursting of firecrackers

The Delhi Police has issued an extensive action plan to be adhered to for the ban on sale and use of...
Zee News - Published

Delhi cracker ban: Diwali gone up in smoke, say traders suffering huge loss

Traders and shopkeepers in Delhi said their Diwali has gone up in smoke after the ban on all kinds of...
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Anyone bursting, selling crackers to face strict action: Delhi Police Commissioner [Video]

Anyone bursting, selling crackers to face strict action: Delhi Police Commissioner

Briefing about the plans to ensure implementation of ban on crackers to control pollution in Delhi, Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava informed that teams have been formed in every Police district...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details [Video]

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. The order comes as air..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
Thick smog envelopes Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category [Video]

Thick smog envelopes Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category

No respite for Delhiites, as Air Quality Index was in 'severe' category in parts of national capital on November 9. In Anand Vihar the AQI stood at 448, in ITO 470, RK Puram 463 all in 'severe'..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published