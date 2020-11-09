Delhiites burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali despite ban

More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country’s north in a cloud of thick toxic smog. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with friends and family, and lighting oil lamps or candles to symbolize a victory of light over darkness. Fireworks are also a major part of the celebrations. On Saturday, many temples across the country streamed prayer sessions online to avoid large gatherings. In New Delhi, worried residents opted for low-key celebrations. Some even stayed home and didn't visit friends or relatives.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:19Published
Pet owners and elderly people have welcomed National Green Tribunal's (NGT) cracker-ban order on Diwali. "Dogs hear three-time louder sounds than us. It gets really painful for them to hear cracker sounds," said a dog owner. "It's a good move, will avert health problems," said an elderly.
After National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed blanket ban on use and sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30, firecracker markets in Ludhiana are witnessing surge in demand. According to a firecracker seller, people are coming from Delhi-NCR to Ludhiana to celebrate Diwali. Sellers this year are going 'vocal for local' and boycotting Chinese firecrackers. Ban was imposed on firecrackers due to deteriorating air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
Delhi-NCR woke up to a grey morning as air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the sixth consecutive day. The city’s air quality index (AQI) reading on Tuesday morning was 487. The smog reduced the visibility to merely 300 meters in the morning affecting traffic. IMD said improvement in air quality was highly unlikely in the coming days. A combination of an extremely high number of stubble fires in Punjab, low to calm winds in the region and subsidence of air has led to Delhi recording ‘severe’ air quality since November 5. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR as well as much of north India till December 1. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31Published
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also present at the event. Everyone present at the temple, including the ministers and other officials, were seen wearing masks. The temple was adorned with lights and other decorations. Artists from a dance group enthralled the audience with a traditional number. This years' Diwali celebration was muted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:24Published
Leaders remembered Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary. PM Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister. Congress' Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Nehru at Delhi's Shanti Vana. VP Venkaiah Naidu also paid respect to Nehru on his birth anniversary. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tribute to Nehru at Parliament. Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh also paid tribute to Nehru. Born in 1889, in UP's Prayagraj, Nehru remains India's longest serving PM. Nehru became PM on August 15, 1947, following an active role in freedom struggle. The Congress stalwart breathed his last on May 27, 1964. November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day in the country.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published