Pompeo Congratulates Nation On Its 'Free And Fair Elections'--But It's Not To America

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday offered his congratulations for holding 'free and fair elections.'

However, he didn't offer them towards his own country.

Nor has he recognized President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.

Instead, Business Insider reports Pompeo congratulated Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on his reelection in St.

Vincent and the Grenadines.

Pompeo on Friday left Washington for a 10-day trip to seven countries with leaders that have congratulated Biden on his 2020 victory.

Countries across the globe have congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

But St.

Vincent and the Grenadines has not.


