Trump Admin's New Citizenship Test Longer, More Confusing
Immigrants seeking to become US citizens must now be prepared to answer more questions on a revamped US Citizenship and Immigration Services citizenship test.
It replaces a President George W.
Bush-era test that's been used by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services for the last 12 years.
Business Insider reports the USCIS's new 12-question civics exam is lengthier than the previous version.
It also has some updated terminology that may be more difficult for test-takers to understand.
Passing the test is the last step before America's immigrants receive their decision from the USCIS and participate in a naturalization ceremony.