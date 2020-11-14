Trump Admin's New Citizenship Test Longer, More Confusing

Immigrants seeking to become US citizens must now be prepared to answer more questions on a revamped US Citizenship and Immigration Services citizenship test.

It replaces a President George W.

Bush-era test that's been used by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services for the last 12 years.

Business Insider reports the USCIS's new 12-question civics exam is lengthier than the previous version.

It also has some updated terminology that may be more difficult for test-takers to understand.

Passing the test is the last step before America's immigrants receive their decision from the USCIS and participate in a naturalization ceremony.