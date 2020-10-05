Video Credit: WKTV - Published 6 minutes ago

2."> it's that time of year again.

Holiday decorations are going up.

Local radio stations are starting to play christmas music.

And central new yorkers are starting to stuff the bus.

Seneca wine and liquor in new hartford was the first stop for this year's stuff the bus campaign.

Generous mohawk valley residents, stopped by to drop off new unwrapped toys for needy families.

Over the past 10 years, news channel 2 and roser communications have teamed up to collect over 100 thousand toys so local children can have a happy holiday.

With the coronavirus affecting so many people this year, the need to stuff the bus is so much greater.

"we collect thousands of toys every year, but knowing that we're going to need thousands more, it's sad, but it's also a happy feeling to know that the mohawk valley will step up."

"if you want to come down, and you don't feel super comfortable, throw your toys in your trunk.

We'll come in, just point to your trunk and we'll take them right on out for you.

No contact neccessary.

We're trying to make this as safe and easy as possible this year."

The next stop is tomorrow at mohawk valley community market in herkimer!

That's from 10-12!

If you'd like to drop off a new unwrapped toy, just go to our website wktv.com.

We'll have a link to all the upcoming stuff the bus locations.

