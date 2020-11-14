Injured Fisherman Rescued By Coast Guard 60 Miles Off Of Martha's Vineyard
A fisherman was rescued by the Coast Guard 60 miles southeast of Martha's Vineyard Friday evening.
WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.
