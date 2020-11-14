Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Injured Fisherman Rescued By Coast Guard 60 Miles Off Of Martha's Vineyard

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Injured Fisherman Rescued By Coast Guard 60 Miles Off Of Martha's Vineyard

Injured Fisherman Rescued By Coast Guard 60 Miles Off Of Martha's Vineyard

A fisherman was rescued by the Coast Guard 60 miles southeast of Martha's Vineyard Friday evening.

WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rescuers in Philippines battle through Typhoon Vamco flash floods [Video]

Rescuers in Philippines battle through Typhoon Vamco flash floods

Footage shows Philippine Coast Guard officers saving stranded residents by carrying them through raging floods in Cagayan province in the Philippines today (November 14th).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Philippines scrambles to rescue after typhoon [Video]

Philippines scrambles to rescue after typhoon

Philippine coast guard and disaster agencies scrambled on Saturday (November 14) to rescue thousands in a northern province flooded by Typhoon Vamco, the country's deadliest cyclone this year.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:53Published
Coast Guard, Cleveland crews searching waters near Whiskey Island for missing person [Video]

Coast Guard, Cleveland crews searching waters near Whiskey Island for missing person

A search for a missing person was initiated on the waters near Whiskey Island Friday evening, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:22Published