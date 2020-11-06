Pittsburgh's Christmas Tree Goes Up
The city's official Christmas tree went up on Saturday at the City-County Building.
St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm makes COVID-19 adjustments as holiday season beginsThe St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm team says they are excited to present a new procedure for Christmas tree sales this year in an effort to keep everyone safe and provide more options during the COVID-19..
Rockefeller Center's 2020 Christmas Tree Will Arrive in NYC This Weekend2020 can't break the holiday spirit in New York.
City Of Pittsburgh Selects Official 2020 Christmas TreeThe City of Pittsburgh has chosen its official Christmas tree.