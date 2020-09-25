Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 03:01s - Published
A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge

[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000 deaths per day for the past seven days, a trend last seen in August.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.

(SOT: PETER CHIN HONG, USCF PROFESSOR OF MEDICINE, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST) "It's like little coronavirus bombs going off." COVID-19 deaths have spiked to rates not seen since the summer and that is raising alarms all across the U.S. Deaths are averaging more than 1,000 a day for seven days now...a jump of 50 percent from just a month ago.

The trend is heading in the wrong direction, experts say, though the number of deaths is not as high as in the spring when the pandemic first hit.

More than 177,000 new infections were reported Friday - a new daily record - with new cases staying above 100,000 for 10 straight days, according to a Reuters tally.

Hospital beds are filling up fast and intensive care units are running out of space in many states like Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Republican Governor Charlie Baker: "We're announcing today we are going to re-establish a field hospital with 240 beds." Patients have more than doubled in 13 states over the past two weeks, most of them in the Midwest.

Doug Burgum, the Republican governor of North Dakota, announced a state-wide mandate on Friday.

"Right now, the data demands a higher level of mitigation efforts to reverse this dangerous trends, to slow the spread of the virus and to avoid the need for any economic shutdowns.

The state health officer with my full support has issued an order requiring face coverings to be worn in all indoor businesses and public settings and outdoor public settings." He’s not alone.

The dire situation has prompted a growing list of state and local governments to re-impose restrictions they eased during a summertime ebb in COVID-19 outbreaks.

Governors in the western states of California, Washington and Oregon issued a joint advisory against out-of-state travel.

And in Oregon... (SOT: OREGON GOVERNOR KATE BROWN) "It's a very dangerous situation." Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, is restricting get-togethers effective immediately.

"It's about social get-togethers, which are limited to two households or a maximum of six people." Californians have been hit particularly hard.

Only California and Texas have had a total of more than 1 million COVID-19 infections.

Steve Cavin is a resident of Eureka, California: "I have 5 grandchildren.

We normally do get together for Thanksgiving and Christmas but not this year because of COVID." In the Northeast, the region hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, the governors of six states planned an emergency meeting this weekend to coordinate responses.

With colder temperatures driving people indoors, the situation is expected to get much worse across the country before it gets better.

Michael Osterholm is on President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus advisory board.

"We're about to see by far the darkest days of this pandemic between now and next spring before vaccine.

Don't be surprised at all when we hit 200,000 cases a day." At the current rate of infection, the U.S. is likely to reach that grim milestone rather quickly.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

GOP Rep. Don Young Called COVID-19 The 'Beer Virus.' Now, He Has It [Video]

GOP Rep. Don Young Called COVID-19 The 'Beer Virus.' Now, He Has It

Alaska Rep. Don Young is the longest-serving current member of the US Congress. Young has previously called the novel coronavirus COVID-19 the 'beer virus,' and said claims of its severity were exaggerated. Now, Business Insider reports the 87-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, he tweeted he was feeling 'strong' following his diagnosis. Over the past week, approximately 5% of all COVID-19 tests administered in Alaska have come back positive.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Missing From State Plans to Distribute the Coronavirus Vaccine: Money to Do It

 The government has sent billions to drug companies to develop a coronavirus shot but a tiny fraction of that to localities for training, record-keeping and other..
NYTimes.com
Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID [Video]

Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID

[NFA] Dozens of U.S. Secret Service officers assigned to protect President Donald Trump have been sidelined by COVID-19, the Washington Post and New York Times reported on Friday as the coronavirus outbreak spread at the White House. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published

Coronavirus cases hit new records as Thanksgiving holiday looms

 Coronavirus cases and deaths from the virus are rising in nearly all 50 states. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, health experts are concerned about..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Extra £40m for green spaces in England, Boris Johnson pledges

 Funding will support thousands of jobs, as part of a green recovery from Covid, the government says.
BBC News

Singer Jeremih Hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19, On a Ventilator

 Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Jeremih is currently on a breathing ventilator within the ICU he's being treated at, and we're told his condition has..
TMZ.com

Covid: Romania hospital blaze kills at least 10 infected patients

 At least 10 die as oxygen used to treat the patients helps spread the fire in Piatra Neamt.
BBC News

United States Chess Federation United States Chess Federation


Charlie Baker Charlie Baker 72nd governor of Massachusetts


Kate Brown Kate Brown 38th Governor of Oregon

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally [Video]

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as the Proud Boys hold a rally. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published

Doug Burgum Doug Burgum

North Dakota Gov. announces face covering mandate [Video]

North Dakota Gov. announces face covering mandate

Republican North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum on Friday announced a statewide mandate for residents to wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published
COVID-19 hospitalizations in U.S. surge to record [Video]

COVID-19 hospitalizations in U.S. surge to record

There were just over 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the country’s highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, with new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Social app Parler reportedly receives funding from the conservative Mercer family

 Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Social media app Parler receives financial backing from conservative hedge-fund investor Robert Mercer..
The Verge

Trump supporters defiant in support of president

 Defiant supporters of President Trump held a rally in Washington on Saturday a week after the presidential race was called for Joe Biden. (Nov. 14)
 
USATODAY.com

'My fellow Delawareans': Read President-elect Joe Biden's open letter to his fellow First State residents

 Joe Biden represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate from 1973 until 2009, when he became vice president.
USATODAY.com

US election: Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon

 US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a historic step and select a woman to head the Pentagon for the first time, shattering one of the few remaining..
New Zealand Herald

California California State of the United States of America

In California: Newsom bemoans attending dinner; travel discouraged

 Plus: College football and COVID-19, Trump breaks a record, and has the pandemic made San Francisco more affordable?
 
USATODAY.com
Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S. [Video]

Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S.

[NFA] Cities across the United States are imposing new restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of record new coronavirus infections but a top advisor for President-Elect Joe Biden said there are no plans to "shut the whole country down." Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:28Published

Related videos from verified sources

‘I am also worried…’: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on surge in Delhi Covid cases [Video]

‘I am also worried…’: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on surge in Delhi Covid cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on the recent surge in Covid cases in the capital and said that he is also worried. Kejriwal said that pollution is one of the main causes for the rise in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:51Published