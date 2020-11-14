NDMC conducts water sprinkling post Diwali celebrations in Sadar Bazaar

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) conducted water sprinkling in Sadar Bazaar area as a measure against air pollution.

The drill was conducted post Diwali celebrations.

"It is the responsibility of Delhi government to control pollution but it is sleeping.

We, on the other hand, are working," said Mayor of NDMC Jai Prakash.