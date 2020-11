Sam Howell Passes for 550 Yards, 6 TDs in UNC Comeback Win Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 00:53s - Published 5 minutes ago Sam Howell Passes for 550 Yards, 6 TDs in UNC Comeback Win UNC true sophomore QB Sam Howell passed for 550 yards and six touchdowns, breaking the school's single-game record for passing yards 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like