My Instagram tips on wearing an ileostomy bag
A woman from Leicestershire has attracted a huge social media following after documenting her life since having an ileostomy bag fitted.
Sarah Smith, 31, who has ulcerative colitis, was fitted with the bag following emergency surgery in 2019.
She said that after living in pain for years, she now felt happy and healthy and wanted to inspire others.