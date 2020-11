Niagara Falls Customhouse receives historic marker Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:31s - Published 4 minutes ago Niagara Falls Customhouse receives historic marker Officials say the building was previously listed on New York State's “Seven-to Save” list, which outlines the state's most endangered historic structures. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AFTERNOON.WE DON'T KNOW THEVICTIM'S NAME.NOW TO SOME WELLDESERVEDRECOGNITION FOR ALANDMARK BUILDINGIN NIAGARA COUNTY."THE NIAGARA FALLSCUSTOM HOUSERECEIVED ITS"HISTORIC MARKER"DURING A SPECIALCEREMONY TODAY.THE CUSTOM HOUSEWAS BUILT IN 1863AND RESTORED IN2011.IT WAS ALSOINTEGRATED INTOTHE NIAGARA FALLSUNDERGROUNDRAILROAD HERITAGECENTER.THE BUILDING PLAYEDA PROMINENT ROLE INTHE EXCHANGE OFGOODS ACROSS THEINTERNATIONALBORDER WITHCANADA FOR NEARLY100 YEARS... AND ITPLAYED A VITAL ROLEFOR PEOPLE TRYINGTO ESCAPE A LIFE





You Might Like