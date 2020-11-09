Global  
 

Many Diwali Celebrations Go Virtual Amid Pandemic

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s
Many Diwali Celebrations Go Virtual Amid Pandemic

Many Diwali Celebrations Go Virtual Amid Pandemic

Diwali celebrations are underway in India and the U.S., including here in our area.


Mumbai:COVID Pandemic forces Central Railway, Western Railway to keep 70th birthday quiet

Both the Central and Western Railways' 70th inception day celebrations were quite a low-key one in...
Mid-Day

Diwali, Hindu Festival Of Lights, Kicks Off, Though Celebrations Are Different Due To COVID

While this year's festivities will be different because of the coronavirus pandemic, many are finding...
CBS 2


Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic [Video]

Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic

More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country’s north in a cloud of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:19
Diwali Festivities Kick Off With COVID Safety In Mind [Video]

Diwali Festivities Kick Off With COVID Safety In Mind

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, kicks off Thursday with celebrations taking place across India and here in our area. While this year's festivities will be different because of the coronavirus..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58