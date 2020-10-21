THANKSGIVING DRIVE THROUGH

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

Over 200 tupelo area residents don't have to worry about buying a turkey for their families this thanksgiving, thanks to some generous folks.

The thanksgiving drive-thru turkey giveaway took place in front of city hall in fairpark...and cars were lined up all the way back to main street to get one.

The event was organized by a group of tupelo realtors and bank plus.

Marcus mccoy was one of the participants.

"people are really struggling right now.

Lots of people are out of work.

It's hard times right now.

You know this time of crisis is going on we figured it's better to give back to the community to help as many families as we can."

Janice scott says it is important for people to give back to the community.

"i believe if jesus was here he will be giving.

You know that is our nature.

That's who we are is to give back to the community.

We're here to serve others thats less fortunate or you know in time of need."

Turkeys weren't the only thing they were giving away, some fortunate individuals received cash in amounts of 100, 50 and 25 dollars.

Chip ashford works for bank plus.

"we try to be a big part in the community and when they came to me about possibly being a sponsor with it, it was a no brainer.

With the economy going as it is, giving back to the community is a big thing that we like to do at bank plus."

And those who received a turkey or money really have something to be thankful for this thanksgiving.

Chad groening wcbi news tupelo.

And they gave away all 205 turkeys in 45 minutes and plan to give away more next year.