Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:22s
SOCIAL DISTANCE Movie - Official HD Trailer (2020) - THRILLER - Plot synopsis: Social Distance is a voyeuristic look into the lives of six people working from home while in quarantine during the 2020 pandemic.

Each must battle the destructive demons of isolation, addiction, jealousy, and conspiracy.

Starring Vernon Wells, Jed Rowen, Rachel Riley, Kasey Brown, Tasha Tacosa Directed by B.

Luciano Barsuglia


