Echo Boomers Film - Clip with Patrick Schwarzenegger

Echo Boomers Movie Clip HD Plot synopsis: Two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon (Knives Out) stars in this gripping crime-thriller filled with pulse-pounding twists and turns.

A recent college graduate Lance Zutterland (Patrick Schwarzenegger) leaves school in debt, realizing everything he had worked towards was built on a lie.

When he is pulled into a criminal underground operation, he finds his peers fighting the system by stealing from the rich and giving to… themselves.

With nothing to lose, they leave behind a trail of destruction but with the cops closing in, tensions mount and Lance soon discovers he is in over his head with no way out.

Director Seth Savoy Writers Kevin Bernhardt, Jason Miller, Seth Savoy Actors Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gilles Geary, Hayley Law, Jacob Alexander, Oliver Cooper, Kate Linder, Lesley Ann Warren, Alex Pettyfer, Michael Shannon Genre Thriller