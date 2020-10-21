Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali with zeal and zest in Karachi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) conducted water sprinkling in Sadar Bazaar area as a measure against air pollution. The drill was conducted post Diwali celebrations. "It is the responsibility of Delhi government to control pollution but it is sleeping. We, on the other hand, are working," said Mayor of NDMC Jai Prakash.
India on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces on multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India also condemned, in the strongest terms, the "deliberate targeting" of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces, saying it was highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir through coordinated firing along the LoC. "The Charge d'Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13, resulting in the death of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to 19 others," the MEA said. Watch the full video for more details.
A large number of Sindhi activists and residents took to streets and protested against what they call illegal occupation of their land by Pakistan. Held under the banner of 'Sindhudesh Freedom Movement', the demonstration was aimed at demanding freedom from the clutches of Pakistan. The floats demonstrators carried read "Sindhudesh is our vision, mission, destiny and motherland". People also held pictures of Sindhi political activists and leaders who have been abducted or killed for their Sindhi nationalism. While Pakistan's constitution recognizes Sindh as its province, activists say that the region has for decades been subjected to state-sponsored atrocities. Home to the majority of Hindus, Christians, Ahmadis and other minorities, the region has been discriminated against with impunity. It is this region which reports cases of hate crime, anti-minority crime, forced conversions and marriages on almost every day basis. Any resistance against fundamentalism is muzzled with police high handedness and the activists are labelled as terrorists.
Former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif reacted sharply on abduction of Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) and later arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Safdar Awan, his son-in-law in Karachi. He said, "Two parallel governments are controlling Pakistan. People should know who picked up the (Sindh Police) IG, who made him register the FIR and who made the police to arrest him (his son-in-law Safdar)." Recently, political parties including Jamiat Ulema-e Islam under the banner joint opposition alliance--Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- protested against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Government and demanded his resignation. Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room.