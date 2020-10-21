Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali with zeal and zest in Karachi

Global  
 

'Festival of lights' Diwali was observed on November 14.

On the festival, streets of Paksitan's Karachi got illuminated.

Pakistani Hindus celebrated the festival with great pomp and show.

They visited temple for puja on Diwali.

They lit 'diyas', made rangoli on the occasion.

Locals also burst crackers to celebrate the festival.


