Legend of the Lost movie (1957) - John Wayne, Sophia Loren, Rossano Brazzi
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:43s - Published
Legend of the Lost movie (1957) trailer - Plot synopsis: American ne'er-do-well Joe January is hired to take Paul Bonnard on an expedition into the desert in search of treasure.
Director: Henry Hathaway Writers: Robert Presnell Jr., Ben Hecht Stars: John Wayne, Sophia Loren, Rossano Brazzi Genre: Adventure, Drama