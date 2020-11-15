Legend of the Lost movie (1957) - John Wayne, Sophia Loren, Rossano Brazzi Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:43s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:43s - Published Legend of the Lost movie (1957) - John Wayne, Sophia Loren, Rossano Brazzi Legend of the Lost movie (1957) trailer - Plot synopsis: American ne'er-do-well Joe January is hired to take Paul Bonnard on an expedition into the desert in search of treasure. Director: Henry Hathaway Writers: Robert Presnell Jr., Ben Hecht Stars: John Wayne, Sophia Loren, Rossano Brazzi Genre: Adventure, Drama 0

