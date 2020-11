Leave Her to Heaven (1945) ORIGINAL TRAILER Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:14s - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:14s - Published Leave Her to Heaven (1945) ORIGINAL TRAILER Plot synopsis: A writer falls in love with a young socialite and they're soon married. But her obsessive love for him threatens to be the undoing of them both, and everyone else around them. Director: John M. Stahl Writers: Jo Swerling, Ben Ames Williams Stars: Gene Tierney, Cornel Wilde, Jeanne Crain 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like