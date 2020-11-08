Supporters of President Trump Protest Election Loss In Boston, Around U.S.
A rally on Saturday around the State House featured Trump supporters insisting the election had been stolen from the incumbent.
'This isn't over': Trump supporters protest in D.C.[NFA] Tens of thousands of President Trump's supporters descended on Washington on Saturday for a protest to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. Colette Luke has the latest.
President Trump Greets Supporters From Motorcade, President-Elect Biden Works On TransitionWith 67 days left in office, President Donald Trump greeted supporters Saturday from his motorcade. Thousands showed up to rally behind him, refusing to accept the president's defeat. Meanwhile,..
Crowd Rallies For President Trump In Washington As He Refuses To ConcedePresident-elect Joe Biden said the Trump administration needs to do more now to handle the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump greeted crowds rallying to support him in Washington as he refuses..