Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:54s - Published
France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four

France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four

France beat defending Nations League champions Portugal 1-0 and reach the competition's final four at the expense of the holders.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Portugal Portugal Country in Southwestern Europe

Portugal 0-1 France: N'Golo Kante winner sends Blues into finals

 Chelsea's N'Golo Kante scores the winner as France beat Portugal to book their place in the Nations League finals.
BBC News
France still sweating over Mbappe's fitness for Portugal game [Video]

France still sweating over Mbappe's fitness for Portugal game

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS WHITE FLASHES VIDEO SHOWS: FRANCE SOCCER TEAM TRAINING AND PRESS CONFERENCE BY DIDIER DESCHAMPS SHOWS: LISBON, PORTUGAL (NOVEMBER 13, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:11Published

Portugal 7-0 Andorra: Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Neto on target

 Cristiano Ronaldo moves one goal closer to the all-time international goalscoring record in men's football as Portugal thrashed Andorra.
BBC News

UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League International association football tournament

Belgium v England: Match Preview [Video]

Belgium v England: Match Preview

Match preview as England prepare to take on Belgium in the Nations League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Ramos misses two penalties on night he breaks a European caps record

 Sergio Ramos has two penalties saved as he becomes the most capped male European player as Spain draw with Switzerland in the Nations League.
BBC News
Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world' [Video]

Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world'

England manager Gareth Southgate says their aim is to be the best team in the world as they prepare to play Belgium in the Nations League

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Varane: Portugal win the benchmark for France

France set a new benchmark in beating Portugal to reach the Nations League Finals on Saturday,...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Portugal 0-1 France: Kante books Finals place ahead of holders

France booked their place in the Nations League Finals at the expense of holders Portugal as N’Golo...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Santos credits Deschamps´ team selection in deserved France win

Fernando Santos acknowledged France were deserving winners against Portugal in the Nations League on...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Portugal vs France deserves fans in the stadium, says Portuguese coach [Video]

Portugal vs France deserves fans in the stadium, says Portuguese coach

Portugal coach Fernando Santos says the match between his side and visitors France in the Nations League, deserves spectators in the stadium.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:10Published
Jota stars as Portugal ease past Sweden without Ronaldo [Video]

Jota stars as Portugal ease past Sweden without Ronaldo

Coach Fernando Santos praises Diogo Jota, who created an assist and scored twice as Portugal beat Sweden 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:53Published
France train ahead of Nations League match against Croatia [Video]

France train ahead of Nations League match against Croatia

VIDEO SHOWS: FRANCE TRAINING AHEAD OF UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST CROATIA SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH FRANCE CAPTAIN AND GOALKEEPER, HUGO LLORIS AND FRANCE COACH, DIDIER

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:50Published