Watch: COVID-19 patients, doctors celebrated Diwali at Vadodara hospital

COVID-19 patients and doctors celebrated Diwali at SSG Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara on November 14.

They were seen dancing, sharing sweets, and lighting 'diyas' on the occasion.

Nation celebrated 'Festival of lights' Diwali yesterday.

Gujarat has 12,389 active cases of coronavirus as of now.