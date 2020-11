New COVID Restrictions Go Into Effect In New York As Fate Of Schools Remains Up In The Air



New coronavirus restrictions are officially in effect in New York. The new measures come as the mayor warns parents that schools could be shut down as early as Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Stricter COVID Restrictions As Infection Rates Soar In New York



Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Stricter COVID Restrictions As Infection Rates Soar In New York

With coronavirus infection rates soaring in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a curfew for bars, restaurants and gyms. He also set a limit of 10 people in private home gatherings.