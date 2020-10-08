Global  
 

Union Hospital officials reassure public

Union Hospital officials reassure public
Union Hospital officials reassure public

A local hospital is reporting an increase in calls from people worried about coronavirus cases and hospital safety.

We continue our coverage of coronavirus in the wabash valley with more from "union health" officials.

They say "union hospital" is prepared to you -- covid-19 or not.

They want to assure the public it is safe -- and important -- to get medical treatment during this time.

They say they are take precautions to keep you and your family safe.

The "director of quality and infection control" also says "union" is not experiencing "above normal" deaths related t covid-19 at this time.

Union doctors and health experts are still urging you to do your part to stop the spread of




