Thousands of Trump supporters in Washington protest against results of presidential elections

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Thousands of people turned up in the capital of United States on November 14 to show support to Donald Trump and protested against the results of the presidential elections.

Supporters gathered in Freedom Plaza near the White House.


'This isn't over': Trump supporters protest in D.C. [Video]

'This isn't over': Trump supporters protest in D.C.

[NFA] Tens of thousands of President Trump's supporters descended on Washington on Saturday for a protest to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

