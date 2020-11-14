Thousands of Trump supporters in Washington protest against results of presidential elections
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
3 minutes ago
Thousands of Trump supporters in Washington protest against results of presidential elections
Thousands of people turned up in the capital of United States on November 14 to show support to Donald Trump and protested against the results of the presidential elections.
Supporters gathered in Freedom Plaza near the
White House.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
'This isn't over': Trump supporters protest in D.C. [NFA] Tens of thousands of President Trump's supporters descended on Washington on Saturday for a protest to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. Colette Luke has the latest. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:37 Published on November 15, 0694
Related news from verified sources
Donald Trump supporters rallied in Washington on Saturday to push the discredited theory that fraud...
News24 - Published
10 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources