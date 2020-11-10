Deborah Weiner receives Ed Walker Lifetime Achievement Award
Video Credit: WBAL - Duration: 01:58s - Published
The National Capital Radio and Television Museum bestowed on WBAL-TV 11's own Deborah Weiner the Ed Walker Lifetime Achievement Award for her incredible work over her 33 years as a journalist.
Weiner was one of three recipients honored at Saturday night's virtual gala celebrating exemplary journalism in the Baltimore-Washington region.