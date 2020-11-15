Amory Sweeps Saltillo in Saturday Hoops Meeting

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 6 minutes ago

Let's get to the hardwood..saltill o visiting amory for some matinee girls hoops action... early in the first janiah hinton with the deep pass... it eventually finds erin wigginton for the easy deuce... some nice team basketball... saltillo up by nine a few moments later... laney howell running the break for the lady panthers... she kicks it to the corner to amaya trimble who gives it right back... howell nails the three ball to make it a five point game didn't take long for the lady tigers to respond though... janiah hinton gets some space and splashes a three ball from the wing to give her team an eight point lead... first half winding down.... lady panthers working the ball around the perimeter and it eventually gets to jatavia smith who drains it from deep... second half... caroline hamm with an and one opportunity to tie the game up with 8 seconds left... and she nails it..

Tie game lady panthers with one last shot... they push the ball up the floor... don't call timeout..

Jatavia smith finds kimiya parks under the basket for an easy two to put amory up two..

Last chance for saltillo... janiah hinton pulls up for the win.... can't connect from beyond the arc and amory wins in thrilling fashion 53-51 getting the win over the tigers, 53- 31 tough to top that finish... amory boys hosting saltillo early on jamerison martin gets the steal... goes coast to coast followed by a nice up-and- under move for the finish... panthers up early... tigers would respond quickly though... junior ej fisk showing off the handles... does some moving and groving and finishes the layup in traffic to put his team back on top a little later... jamarison martin putting the moves on and gets a quality look off the dribble... can't quite connect but malik white... the big fella... turning garbage into gold with the put back... and one... panthers up two... few possessions later martin finds drew keeton who blows right past his man... connects on the floater plus the foul... that put the panthers up 5 and they'd end up... amory gets the win, 72-51