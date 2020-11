Muslim Woman Says She Was Unfairly Removed From American Airlines Flight At Newark Airport CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:29s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:29s - Published Muslim Woman Says She Was Unfairly Removed From American Airlines Flight At Newark Airport A Muslim woman from New Jersey claims she was unfairly removed from an American Airlines flight at Newark Airport after saying a passenger in first class harassed her. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend