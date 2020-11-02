Global  
 

Delhi's air quality takes a hit post Diwali, dips further into ‘severe’ zone

Delhi woke up to dense smog after Diwali celebrations.

Air quality index was in 'severe' at several places on Sunday morning.

AQI stood at 461 in areas around ITO, as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

Very poor visibility was observed in areas around Civil Lines and ISBT.

Air quality dipped to ‘severe’ at several places on Saturday night.

Many burst firecrackers in violation of the complete ban called by the Delhi government and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A thick blanket of smog was seen at night post celebrations.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation was seen sprinkling water in Sadar Bazaar area of Delhi as a measure against the sudden rise in air pollution owing to the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.

