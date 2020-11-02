Delhi's air quality takes a hit post Diwali, dips further into ‘severe’ zone

Air quality in the national capital deteriorated post Diwali. Delhiites woke up to smoggy morning on November 15. Air Quality Index (AQI) touched as high as 500 in Jahangirpuri. Locals burst firecrackers despite the ban on Diwali.
COVID-19 patients and doctors celebrated Diwali at SSG Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara on November 14. They were seen dancing, sharing sweets, and lighting 'diyas' on the occasion. Nation celebrated 'Festival of lights' Diwali yesterday. Gujarat has 12,389 active cases of coronavirus as of now.
'Yuva' is a novel initiative of Delhi Police for rehabilitation of such youth, who had earlier got involved in petty offences, but now not active in crime and other juveniles and youth who need to be weaned away from path of crime. In view of this, Delhi Police organised 3-day Virtual Mega Job Fair at Civil Lines Delhi. More than 600 interested candidates from all 15 Districts of Delhi Police participated in the Job Fair, virtually connected from their designated places in respective districts. On this occasion delhi police commissioner S. N. Shrivastava addressed the participants and encouraged them to give their best in their field of duty. These aspirants appeared in the online interview for 16 reputed companies for getting suitable placements at a monthly salary of Rs. 12,000- Rs. 20,000/- per month. Delhi Police assured the recruiting companies and other participants that such events would be conducted on a regular basis in future.
North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) conducted water sprinkling in Sadar Bazaar area as a measure against air pollution. The drill was conducted post Diwali celebrations. "It is the responsibility of Delhi government to control pollution but it is sleeping. We, on the other hand, are working," said Mayor of NDMC Jai Prakash.
Hundreds of nurses at the Hindu Rao Hospital and a few other North Corporation-run facilities went on an indefinite strike on Monday over their "pending salaries" for August-October. The strike led by the Nurses Welfare Association (NWA) of the largest municipal hospital comes days after the resident and senior doctors of the facility called off their protest after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation released their due salaries till September. The NWA on Saturday had shot a letter to North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash over non-payment of salaries from August-October and had said, it will "begin an indefinite strike from November 2". nurses of Kasturba Hospital, Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital, and Mrs. Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital have also joined the stir.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31Published
Delhiites celebrated 'festival of lights' Diwali on November 14. To celebrate the festival, locals burst firecrackers despite of the ban. National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30.
Pet owners and elderly people have welcomed National Green Tribunal's (NGT) cracker-ban order on Diwali. "Dogs hear three-time louder sounds than us. It gets really painful for them to hear cracker sounds," said a dog owner. "It's a good move, will avert health problems," said an elderly.
After National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed blanket ban on use and sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30, firecracker markets in Ludhiana are witnessing surge in demand. According to a firecracker seller, people are coming from Delhi-NCR to Ludhiana to celebrate Diwali. Sellers this year are going 'vocal for local' and boycotting Chinese firecrackers. Ban was imposed on firecrackers due to deteriorating air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
The nation celebrated Diwali on November 14. Delhiites burst firecrackers on the festival despite of the ban. Air pollution level got increased in the national capital on the Diwali night. According to..
As the country celebrates Diwali Today, Delhi continues to battle the deteriorating air quality. Delhi's air quality remained "very poor" today and emission from firecrackers and calm winds may push it..