Highmark Tree Lights For The Holiday Season

Chicago area trees glow for holidaysThe Morton Arboretum is making the holiday season brighter once again in the Chicago area! The suburban "Illumination: Tree Lights" give people a socially distant way to watch nature come to life with..
Christmas tree farms during the pandemicWe caught up with several Christmas tree farm owners to better understand what will be different this season due to COVID-19.
Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center[NFA] New York City received a much-needed boost on Saturday with the arrival of a giant Christmas tree that marks the unofficial start of the 2020 holiday season. Colette Luke has more.