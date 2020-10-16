Global  
 

Fire breaks out at shanties in WB's Asansol

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
A fire broke out at shanties near Tapsi Baba mod in West Bengal's Asansol on November 14.

Fire tenders reached the spot and it was later doused.

No casualties have been reported.


