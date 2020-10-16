Fire breaks out at shanties in WB's Asansol

Asansol gears up to celebrate Navaratri amid COVID-19 scare



West Bengal's Asansol is ready to celebrate Navaratri from October 17. Preparations of Durga Puja are underway in full swing. The administration will conduct virtual puja to limit the crowd amid COVID-19 situation. District administration is going to distribute face masks to the people. Sanitizers have been installed and circles have been drawn in pandals to ensure social distancing. west Bengal has 31984 active cases of coronavirus as of now.

