COVID-19: India registers 41,100 new cases

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s
With 41,100 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases reached 88,14,579 on November 15.

The total number of active cases stood at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours.

With 447 new deaths, country's toll mounts at 1,29,635.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,48,36,819 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 14th Nov, of these 8,05,589 samples were tested yesterday.


