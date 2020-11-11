COVID-19: India registers 41,100 new cases

With new 44,684 COVID-19 infections, India's total cases reached to 87,73,479 on November 14. The total active cases in the country stood at 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in last 24 hours. With 520 new deaths, country's toll mounts at 1,29,188. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,40,31,230 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 13th November, of these 9,29,491 samples were tested yesterday.
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 13 reported single-day spike of 44,878 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 547 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,28,688. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 87,28,795 which include 4,84,547 active infections after a decrease of 4,747 in last 24 hours. More than 81,15,580 people have recovered from the virus with 49,079 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,39,230 samples were tested on November 12. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till November 12 are 12,31,01,739.
Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of Covid-19, state health minister Satyendar Jain said during a press briefing on Thursday...
With 47,905 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 86,83,917 on November 12. The total active cases in the country stood at 4,89,294 after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hours. The..