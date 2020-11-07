Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oregon reports more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for a third consecutive day

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Oregon reports more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for a third consecutive day
Oregon reports more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for a third consecutive day

Begin with the pandemic and rising case numbers here in oregon.

For the third day straight day -- the state is reporting more than one thousand new cases.

As you can see from this graph -- the number of new infections has been steadily growing.

The state reported one thousand ninety seven new cases today -- which is our second highest daily increase so far.

There's been a total of '56 thousand 18'*known cases across the state since the pandemic started.

6 more people have died -- bringing our death toll to 759.

Closer to home now -- all five counties in our viewing area reported new cases today.

Benton county reported 17 new ones.

Coos county saw 14.

Douglas county reported 20 new cases and 20 are in the hospital there.

Lane county saw 77.

And linn county




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Daily cases in Coimbatore below 200-mark for third day

Coimbatore district’s daily caseload of COVID-19 remained below the 200-mark for the third...
Hindu - Published

India's Covid active caseload drops below 4.85 L; daily new recoveries outnumber fresh cases

India's active Covid-19 cases remained below five lakh for the third consecutive day at 4,84,547,...
IndiaTimes - Published

Coronavirus: US breaks daily record for third consecutive day with 127,000 new cases

While attention is fixed on vote counting in the US presidential election, the US continues to break...
euronews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge [Video]

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge

[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:01Published
Massachusetts Reports 2,841 New COVID Cases, 27 Additional Deaths [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 2,841 New COVID Cases, 27 Additional Deaths

Saturday marks the fifth consecutive day in which there were more than 2,000 newly reported coronavirus cases in the state. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the latest.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:24Published
‘I am also worried…’: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on surge in Delhi Covid cases [Video]

‘I am also worried…’: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on surge in Delhi Covid cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on the recent surge in Covid cases in the capital and said that he is also worried. Kejriwal said that pollution is one of the main causes for the rise in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:51Published