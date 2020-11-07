Video Credit: KEZI - Published 30 seconds ago

Oregon reports more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for a third consecutive day

Begin with the pandemic and rising case numbers here in oregon.

For the third day straight day -- the state is reporting more than one thousand new cases.

As you can see from this graph -- the number of new infections has been steadily growing.

The state reported one thousand ninety seven new cases today -- which is our second highest daily increase so far.

There's been a total of '56 thousand 18'*known cases across the state since the pandemic started.

6 more people have died -- bringing our death toll to 759.

Closer to home now -- all five counties in our viewing area reported new cases today.

Benton county reported 17 new ones.

Coos county saw 14.

Douglas county reported 20 new cases and 20 are in the hospital there.

Lane county saw 77.

And linn county