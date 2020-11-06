Global  
 

Dozens of President Trump's supporters rally in Eugene, as protests erupt across the country

Closer to home -- dozens of trump's supporters gathered in eugene today -- to speak out against what they call "election fraud."

They gathered at west 11th and lincoln street for a quote -- stop the steal rally.

Some attendees tell us -- a lot of people who support president trump are afraid to speak their minds.

That's why they felt it was important to make their voices heard*locally.

"stop the steal.

Election fraud.

For the whole country that all of our votes count.

I've felt like for years, in oregon even, my vote hasn't really counted.

I vote because i feel like it's important to do.

But i don't feel like it really counts."

This wasn't the only rally in our state today.

Over a hundred people gathered at the capitol steps in salem -- for what*they called a 'defeat




