[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000 deaths per day for the past seven days, a trend last seen in August. Conway G. Gittens reports.
A terrorist who was jailed for plotting an attack inspired by the murder ofFusilier Lee Rigby has been found guilty of trying to murder a guard at a topsecurity jail. Brusthom Ziamani, 25, was jailed for 22 years after he wascaught with a hammer and knife en route to behead a soldier in 2014. Whilebeing held at HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire, Ziamani befriended radicalisedBaz Hockton, 26, and the pair hatched a terror attack behind bars, the OldBailey heard. They made makeshift bladed weapons and fake suicide belts tolaunch a ferocious attack on officer Neil Trundle on January 9.
