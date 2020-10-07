Global  
 

Christmas comes early in Cambridgeshire

A house in Soham, near Ely in Cambridgeshire has turned the Christmas lightson early to spread a little cheer during the four week national lockdown inEngland.

John and Helen Attlesey cover their house in lights every year toraise money for East Anglia Children's Hospices, Great Ormond Street HospitalChildren's Charity and Dreamflight.

The charities all supported the retiredcouple's grandson Jake when he started suffering from a severe form ofepilepsy as a child.


