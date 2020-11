A portion of Sean Connery's ashes will be scattered in his beloved Scottish homeland, in accordance with his final wishes.

Ex Scotland footballer Murdo McLeod praises current squad Ex Scotland footballer Murdo McLeod says the last nine months of lockdown "went quicker" than the closing stages of Scotland's win against Serbia last night. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Steve Clarke has revived Scotland and many of his players have done the same with their own careers, writes Tom English.

Scotland recovered from a slow start to beat Italy 28-17 in their Autumn Nations Cup opener and earn a fifth win in a row.

007 gun set to make a bang at auction The handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film is the star attraction in a Hollywood auction next month.