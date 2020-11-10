Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I’m so tired of this’: Peru youth vow to remain on the streets

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:10s - Published
‘I’m so tired of this’: Peru youth vow to remain on the streets

‘I’m so tired of this’: Peru youth vow to remain on the streets

Mass protests have erupted across Peru this week after the country’s Congress removed President Martin Vizcarra.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Peru Peru Country in South America

Peru impeachment protests: Clashes with police with police turn deadly

 Peru sees mounting unrest after Congress removes President Martín Vizcarra from office.
BBC News

Foreign embassies celebrate quiet Diwali

 Though there were no grand celebrations or any kind of events organised this Diwali in the foreign embassies in Delhi owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the..
IndiaTimes
Peru swears in president Manuel Merino amid political turmoil [Video]

Peru swears in president Manuel Merino amid political turmoil

Mass protests across Peru after Martin Vizcarra removed as president and Manuel Merino sworn in as interim president.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published

Peru clashes over President Vizcarra's impeachment

 Riot police use water and tear gas to repel protesters in the capital, Lima.
BBC News

Martín Vizcarra Martín Vizcarra

Peruvians protest against President Vizcarra's removal [Video]

Peruvians protest against President Vizcarra's removal

The interim leader calls for calm, as police and protesters clash in the streets.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

GOP Rep. Don Young Called COVID-19 The 'Beer Virus.' Now, He Has It [Video]

GOP Rep. Don Young Called COVID-19 The 'Beer Virus.' Now, He Has It

Alaska Rep. Don Young is the longest-serving current member of the US Congress. Young has previously called the novel coronavirus COVID-19 the 'beer virus,' and said claims of its severity were exaggerated. Now, Business Insider reports the 87-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, he tweeted he was feeling 'strong' following his diagnosis. Over the past week, approximately 5% of all COVID-19 tests administered in Alaska have come back positive.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Foreign politician can't give such opinions: Sanjay Raut on Barak Obama's memoir [Video]

Foreign politician can't give such opinions: Sanjay Raut on Barak Obama's memoir

Former US president Barak Obama in his memoir, A Promise Land wrote about various politicians around the world. Talking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Obama referred him as 'a student eager to impress.' Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut on Obama's memoir said that a foreign leader cannot have such opinions on Indian political leaders. "A foreign politician can't give such opinions on Indian political leaders; subsequent domestic political discourse on it is distasteful. We won't say 'Trump is mad'. How much does Obama know about this nation? Somebody must have fed him all this."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Modi pays tribute to Nehru on his birth anniversary

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Born in 1889, the Congress..
IndiaTimes