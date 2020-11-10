‘I’m so tired of this’: Peru youth vow to remain on the streets

Alaska Rep. Don Young is the longest-serving current member of the US Congress. Young has previously called the novel coronavirus COVID-19 the 'beer virus,' and said claims of its severity were exaggerated. Now, Business Insider reports the 87-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, he tweeted he was feeling 'strong' following his diagnosis. Over the past week, approximately 5% of all COVID-19 tests administered in Alaska have come back positive.
Former US president Barak Obama in his memoir, A Promise Land wrote about various politicians around the world. Talking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Obama referred him as 'a student eager to impress.' Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut on Obama's memoir said that a foreign leader cannot have such opinions on Indian political leaders. "A foreign politician can't give such opinions on Indian political leaders; subsequent domestic political discourse on it is distasteful. We won't say 'Trump is mad'. How much does Obama know about this nation? Somebody must have fed him all this."