Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry surprises pal on Strictly Come Dancing

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Prince Harry surprises pal on Strictly Come Dancing

Prince Harry surprises pal on Strictly Come Dancing

Prince Harry surprised his friend on 'Strictly Come Dancing' on Saturday evening (14.11.20).


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stand Up for Heroes going virtual with special guest Prince Harry [Video]

Stand Up for Heroes going virtual with special guest Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Bruce Springsteen will be among the stars making a special guest appearance at the annual Stand Up for Heroes event.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Prince Harry Is "Deeply Saddened" by a Decision Made by the Royal Family [Video]

Prince Harry Is "Deeply Saddened" by a Decision Made by the Royal Family

While the family paid respect on Remembrance Day in England, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid flowers in Los Angeles.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:55Published
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan mark Remembrance Sunday in LA [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan mark Remembrance Sunday in LA

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan "personally recognised" Remembrance Sunday by laying a wreath in Los Angeles.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:40Published