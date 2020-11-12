MP CM Shivraj performs Govardhan Puja at his residence

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Govardhan Puja at his residence in Bhopal.

He performed the puja with wife and family members.

CM Chouhan took the blessings of cow after the puja.

The puja is celebrated every year on the day after Diwali.

Devotees offer wheat, rice, and curry of gram flour and leafy vegetables to lord Krishna on Govardhan Puja.


