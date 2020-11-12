MP CM Shivraj performs Govardhan Puja at his residence

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually launched 'Roadmap to Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, 2023'. The event was held in Bhopal on November 12. The event was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant. "After attaining the historic mandate in by-elections we are bound to try to fulfill the public's expectations without wasting time. To provide roads, electricity and water is the main focus of this roadmap. It's our attempt in pursuing Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision," CM said.
Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel performed Govardhan Puja at his residence in Raipur on November 15. Govardhan Puja is celebrated every year after Diwali. As part of the tradition during Govardhan Puja, CM Baghel was beaten by hunter.
On November 14, the nation celebrated Diwali. Locals visited Bhopal's Karunadham Ashram on the occasion. They lit earthen lamps there in honour of the corona warriors. Diwali is celebrated to mark victory of good over evil as per Hindu mythology.
Minister of Culture of Madagascar, prominent members of Indian community, ambassadors of several countries including United States, Russia, Japan, European Union, South Africa, Iran among others, UN country representatives and prominent Malagasy people joined Ambassador Abhay Kumar at his residence to celebrate Diwali in Antananarivo on 14th November in Madagascar. This is the first time that Diwali was celebrated with the participation of the esteem dignitaries in the Indian Ocean island which has over 20,000 members of Indian diaspora. The occasion was celebrated by members of all faiths including Hindus, Khojas, Bohras, Ismailis, Sunnis, Christians, among others showing the growing universal appeal of Diwali, the festival of victory of light over darkness, across the world. A cultural group consisting of ITEC alumni performed Indian dance on the occasion.