Ben Roethlisberger Expected To Play Vs. Bengals

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:56s
Roethlisberger was activated from the COVID-19/Reserve list on Saturday, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.


Bengals and Steelers add additional players to COVID-19 list including Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlisberger can still play on Sunday so long as he tests negative for COVID-19 this week.
Big Ben activated, expected to start vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Ben Roethlisberger and three other Steelers go on COVID-19 reserve - NBC Sports

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list today. The...
Ben Roethlisberger Among 4 Players Added To Pittsburgh Steelers COVID-19 List [Video]

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four more players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list including Ben Roethlisberger. Katie Johnston reports.

Why Ben Roethlisberger is excited for Pittsburgh's defense this season [Video]

Sports Pulse: Troy Polamalu on how defense wins championships

Reporter Update: WJZ Trolls Big Ben With Billboard [Video]

An outrage: KDKA's sister station WJZ put up billboards that showed Ben Roethlisberger on the ground, saying "Welcome Back Ben." Paul Martino talks to Steelers fans and gets their reactions.

