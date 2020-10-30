Ben Roethlisberger Expected To Play Vs. Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger Among 4 Players Added To Pittsburgh Steelers COVID-19 List



The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four more players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list including Ben Roethlisberger. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:30 Published 5 days ago

Why Ben Roethlisberger is excited for Pittsburgh's defense this season



Sports Pulse: Troy Polamalu on how defense wins championships Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago