But what's next on the agenda for oneof the greatest drivers of all time?

Lewis Hamilton has made history by winning a record-equalling seventh worldchampionship at the Turkish Grand Prix .

What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title?

Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads Ferrari's Charles Leclerc as Mercedes struggle in second practice at the Turkish Grand Prix.

Even if the Turkish Grand Prix does not witness history on Sunday, it looks likely to be exciting.

Lewis Hamilton says he is "much prouder" of the work he has done to promote equality this year than the prospect of winning a seventh title.

What next for Lewis Hamilton? Lewis Hamilton is bidding to make history at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prixby winning a record-equalling seventh world championship. The British driver,who is 85 points clear of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, will matchMichael Schumacher’s title haul if he wins in Istanbul on Sunday.

