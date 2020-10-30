Govardhan Puja: Devotees offer prayers at Mathura's Dwarkadhish Temple

Devotees thronged to Dwarkadhish Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Govardhan Puja on November 15.

Temple priests performed the rituals to the deity.

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is celebrated across India on the next day of Diwali.