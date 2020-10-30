Govardhan Puja: Devotees offer prayers at Mathura's Dwarkadhish Temple

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Govardhan Puja at his residence in Bhopal. He performed the puja with wife and family members. CM Chouhan took the blessings of cow after the puja. The puja is celebrated every year on the day after Diwali. Devotees offer wheat, rice, and curry of gram flour and leafy vegetables to lord Krishna on Govardhan Puja.
Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel performed Govardhan Puja at his residence in Raipur on November 15. Govardhan Puja is celebrated every year after Diwali. As part of the tradition during Govardhan Puja, CM Baghel was beaten by hunter.
A minor boy allegedly killed his father in UP's Mathura. The incident took place in May 2020. 17-year-old boy disposed off his father's body after watching a crime serial. Speaking to media, SP of Mathura, Udai Shanker Singh said, "Minor watched crime-related videos of a crime serial atleast 100 times on his mobile and strangulated victim in a planned way."
Ahead of the reopening of religious places in Maharashtra, Chairman of Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust informed that only a hundred devotees will be welcomed in premises every hour. "Hundred devotees..
On the occasion of Diwali, Devotees flocked to Vivekananda Kali Mandir in Guwahati. Kali Puja is being observed in Guwahati, with COVID precautions. 5-day Kali Puja commenced today. A Sporting Club's..
Devotees flock to Badrinath Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Diwali. The temple is decorated with different shades of flowers. The country is celebrating the festival of lights on November 14..