Watch: Sikh warriors demonstrate horse riding skills on Bandi Chhor Divas

On the auspicious occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas, Sikh warriors demonstrated their extraordinary skills in horse riding in Amritsar on November 15.

Bandi Chhor Divas is celebrated to mark the historical release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, from the Mughal prison along with 52 kings in 1620.