Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, without US

A China-backed free trade bloc, spanning 30% of the world's economy, was formed at a virtual summit on Sunday in a move that likely gives Beijing greater influence and leaves Washington on the outside.
And one notable absence?
The United States.
With the US, under President Donald Trump, having left the Barack Obama-led Trans-Pacific Partnership - the world's biggest economy is now on the outside of two trade groups spanning the world's fastest-growing region.
And it's the world's second-biggest economy that will likely benefit.
China will now have greater scope to shape the region's trade rules thanks to the partnership, which groups the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian nations, or ASEAN, with Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and China.
The RCEP aims to progressively lower tariffs across many areas and also marks the first time rival eastern powers China, Japan, and South Korea have been in the same trade deal.
Economists say it could also help Beijing cut its dependence on overseas markets and technology - a shift that's been accelerated by a deepening rift with Washington.
Despite a President-elect who was vice president in the US administration that drove the Trans-Pacific Partnership forward, analysts say Joe Biden is unlikely to rejoin the TPP any time soon as significant domestic challenges will be prioritized.
Vietnam, which hosted Sunday's summit, said the bloc will account for 30% of the world's economy, 30% of its population, and will reach 2.2 billion consumers.
A new medication has been found to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke by up to 40%. The "polypill" mixes 3 blood pressure meds and a cholesterol-lowering drug has been found to lower heart attack risk by 20%. According to UPI, when the polypill is taken with aspirin, the lowered risk results skyrocket to 40%. Currently, polypill therapy has been approved and is available in Europe and South America. The medication is also available in parts of Asia and Africa.
In their first calls with President-elect Joe Biden since the U.S. election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to tackling climate change and regional security. Gloria Tso reports.
James Mwangi, chief executive of Kenya's Equity Group, talks through his company's ambition to hit a one trillion Kenyan shilling balance sheet and the economic headwinds facing the commercial banking sector. David Doyle reports.
Myanmar's democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi looks likely to win a second term for her National league for Democracy despite the collapse of her reputation overseas amid allegations of genocide. David Doyle reports.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on Sunday - but he will be troubled if the U.S. election outcome will lead to a departure from the tough policies against Iran and Palestinians under Donald Trump. David Doyle reports.
Former US president Barak Obama in his memoir, A Promise Land wrote about various politicians around the world. Talking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Obama referred him as 'a student eager to impress.' Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut on Obama's memoir said that a foreign leader cannot have such opinions on Indian political leaders. "A foreign politician can't give such opinions on Indian political leaders; subsequent domestic political discourse on it is distasteful. We won't say 'Trump is mad'. How much does Obama know about this nation? Somebody must have fed him all this."