Air quality likely to improve as rain lashes Delhi

Several parts of Delhi received rainfall on November 15.

Normal life was hit out of gear.

The showers are expected to improve the air quality in the national capital.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted moderate rain, thunderstorm with wind speed of 20-30 kmph in the national capital.


