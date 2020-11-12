Air quality likely to improve as rain lashes Delhi

There are chances of drizzle and rain in Delhi-NCR on November 15, informed, Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre, IMD while speaking to ANI. He said, "There are chances of drizzle and rain today in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Air quality in Delhi will improve due to wind and rain."
As the country celebrates Diwali Today, Delhi continues to battle the deteriorating air quality. Delhi's air quality remained "very poor" today and emission from firecrackers and calm winds may push it..
Air Quality Index remained in the 'very poor' category in Delhi. Thick smog continued to envelopd parts of Delhi including Moti Bagh, Dhaula Kuan and Shantivan area. Government has banned fire crackers..