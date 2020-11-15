Thousands of Trump supporters rally in DC
Supporters of President Trump descended on Washington D.C.
During rallies to protest the 2020 election.
What do Trump supporters think of a Biden presidency?Thousands of pro-Trump protesters marched in Washington DC to support President Trump.
Thousands of Trump supporters in Washington protest against results of presidential electionsThousands of people turned up in the capital of United States on November 14 to show support to Donald Trump and protested against the results of the presidential elections. Supporters gathered in..