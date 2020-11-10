Air quality likely to improve as rain lashes Delhi

Meeting over COVID-19 situation in the national capital is underway with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block in the national capital. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and CM Arvind Kejriwal are present in the meeting. Delhi has a total of 44,456 active COVID cases. While, over 7000 deaths have occurred in the capital so far.
There are chances of drizzle and rain in Delhi-NCR on November 15, informed, Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre, IMD while speaking to ANI. He said, "There are chances of drizzle and rain today in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Air quality in Delhi will improve due to wind and rain."
As the country celebrates Diwali Today, Delhi continues to battle the deteriorating air quality. Delhi's air quality remained "very poor" today and emission from firecrackers and calm winds may push it..
The national capital of India recorded its air quality in the very poor category on Friday (November 13) morning and Delhi is likely to enter the "severe" zone on the enormous festival Diwali on Saturd