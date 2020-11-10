Air quality likely to improve as rain lashes Delhi

Global  
 

Several parts of Delhi received rainfall on November 15.

Normal life was hit out of gear.

The showers are expected to improve the air quality in the national capital.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted moderate rain, thunderstorm with wind speed of 20-30 kmph in the national capital.


Amit Shah meets Delhi CM, Lt Guv over escalating COVID situation [Video]

Amit Shah meets Delhi CM, Lt Guv over escalating COVID situation

Meeting over COVID-19 situation in the national capital is underway with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block in the national capital. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and CM Arvind Kejriwal are present in the meeting. Delhi has a total of 44,456 active COVID cases. While, over 7000 deaths have occurred in the capital so far.

COVID-19: Meeting between Arvind Kejriwal and Amit Shah ends; Centre assures Delhi government of help

 He further said that COVID-19 cases in Delhi started to rise after October 20 and though there are ample number of beds for corona patients, the requirement is..
India Meteorological Department

Chances of drizzle, rain in Delhi-NCR today: IMD [Video]

Chances of drizzle, rain in Delhi-NCR today: IMD

There are chances of drizzle and rain in Delhi-NCR on November 15, informed, Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre, IMD while speaking to ANI. He said, "There are chances of drizzle and rain today in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Air quality in Delhi will improve due to wind and rain."

Diwali weather: Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor', likely to become 'severe' by night

 India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital is expected to go in the 'severe' category on..
Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor', likely to be 'severe' on Diwali Night|Oneindia News [Video]

Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor', likely to be 'severe' on Diwali Night|Oneindia News

As the country celebrates Diwali Today, Delhi continues to battle the deteriorating air quality. Delhi's air quality remained "very poor" today and emission from firecrackers and calm winds may push it..

As Diwali approaches, India's poor air quality likely to enter 'severe' in Delhi [Video]

As Diwali approaches, India's poor air quality likely to enter 'severe' in Delhi

The national capital of India recorded its air quality in the very poor category on Friday (November 13) morning and Delhi is likely to enter the "severe" zone on the enormous festival Diwali on Saturd

Dense layer of haze lingers over Delhi leading to 'zero visibility' [Video]

Dense layer of haze lingers over Delhi leading to 'zero visibility'

Thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital leading to reduced visibility in various areas. Air quality continues to deteriorate in Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, air..

