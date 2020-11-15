Teen missing from Cazenovia

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 minutes ago

State Police say 19-year-old Rylie West of Cazenovia was reported missing by her parents on Friday.

Teenager from madison county.

Her parents say she was last seen leaving their cazenovia home around 9:30 friday night... she left in her grey, 2010 subaru forester, with ny license plate .....aef-7723.

She is described as 5'7", 140 lbs, with short black hair and hazel eyes.

She sas also last wearing a black leather jacket.

Investigators believe she may be in the canastota area.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of 19-year-old rylie west of cazenovia...you are asked to contact state police troop d headquarters at (315) 366-6000.

