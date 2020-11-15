Teen missing from Cazenovia
Teen missing from Cazenovia
State Police say 19-year-old Rylie West of Cazenovia was reported missing by her parents on Friday.
Teenager from madison county.
State police say 19-year-old rylie west of cazenovia was reported missing by her parents on friday.
Her parents say she was last seen leaving their cazenovia home around 9:30 friday night... she left in her grey, 2010 subaru forester, with ny license plate .....aef-7723.
She is described as 5'7", 140 lbs, with short black hair and hazel eyes.
She sas also last wearing a black leather jacket.
Investigators believe she may be in the canastota area.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of 19-year-old rylie west of cazenovia...you are asked to contact state police troop d headquarters at (315) 366-6000.
Another alarming day on saturday in oneida county when it comes