Doncaster home gets The Grinch Christmas makeover

A polar bear called Hamish, the first to be born in the UK, has settled intohis new home after a 400-mile trip from northern Scotland to Yorkshire. Three-year-old Hamish was moved from Highland Wildlife Park to Doncaster’s YorkshireWildlife Park, following a recommendation from the European Endangered SpeciesProgramme.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Sir Keir Starmer has said a second national lockdown would be a “sign ofGovernment failure, not an act of God”, and would take an “immense toll” onpublic health and the economy. Speaking from Doncaster, the Labour leader toldthe virtual party conference: “The warnings yesterday from the Government’sadvisers were stark. They can’t be ignored".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:38Published
Residents in Nottingham and surrounding boroughs have been urged to keepshowing “resilience” ahead of new Tier 3 controls coming into force. TougherCovid-19 rules for Nottingham city and the Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffeborough council areas will come into force on Thursday, with finer details ofthe measures expected to be outlined later on Tuesday. Nottingham will joinWarrington as well as the Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester,Lancashire and South Yorkshire in having fresh restrictions imposed in Tier 3.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Hundreds of thousands more people are preparing for the imposition of toughestcoronavirus restrictions.as talks continue between the Government and localleaders. Parts of Nottinghamshire look set to be the next to enter the highestTier 3 alert level in England. Local politicians have indicated that theyexpect the new measures could come into force as early as Wednesday. Thecouncil in Warrington in Cheshire has already said it will be joining Tier 3on Thursday, following suit of the likes of South Yorkshire, Liverpool City,Greater Manchester and Lancashire.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published