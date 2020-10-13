Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton

Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton

Former Formula One driver Damon Hill has described Lewis Hamilton as "a great champion" and "the best of all time" following the Mercedes driver's record-equalling seventh World Championship.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Damon Hill Damon Hill British racing driver

Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him [Video]

Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him

Credit: BBC Breakfast. 1996 Formula One World Champion Damon Hill speaks toBBC Breakfast about Lewis Hamilton's legacy, after the driver surpassedMichael Schumacher's F1 race victory record.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher [Video]

In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton has emulated Michael Schumacher by winning his seventh worldchampionship. Here, we run the rule over the sport’s two most successfuldrivers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Lewis Hamilton wins seventh Formula 1 title - equalling Michael Schumacher

 Lewis Hamilton clinches a seventh world title, becoming the most successful racing driver ever with a masterful victory in the Turkish Grand Prix.
BBC News
What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title? [Video]

What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title?

Lewis Hamilton has made history by winning a record-equalling seventh worldchampionship at the Turkish Grand Prix. But what's next on the agenda for oneof the greatest drivers of all time?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Hamilton wins seventh title to equal Schumacher's record

 Lewis Hamilton clinches a seventh world championship and became the most successful racing driver in history with a masterful victory in the Turkish Grand Prix.
BBC News

Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

Hamilton left clueless after "hardest" qualifying of F1 career

 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton described Turkish Grand...
WorldNews
Formula One drivers race across continents [Video]

Formula One drivers race across continents

F1 racers Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly crossed continents by driving on the Bosphorus Bridge between Europe to Asia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:48Published
Crossing continents F1 style over the Bosphorus Bridge [Video]

Crossing continents F1 style over the Bosphorus Bridge

F1 drivers Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly drive on the Bosphorus Bridge, which connects Europe and Asia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:25Published
Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021 [Video]

Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021

Saudi coastal city of Jeddah to host night race in 2021 - Saudi sports minister

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:06Published

Mercedes-Benz Germany-based international automobile brand

Verstappen leads Leclerc as Mercedes struggle in second practice in Turkey

 Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads Ferrari's Charles Leclerc as Mercedes struggle in second practice at the Turkish Grand Prix.
BBC News
Watch: Ranveer Singh's Mercedes gets scratched, actor steps out to inspect [Video]

Watch: Ranveer Singh's Mercedes gets scratched, actor steps out to inspect

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. As paparazzi surrounded him and his car for photos, they also witnessed a minor accident. A video shows Ranveer getting out of his Mercedes car to inspect what had happened. Turned out, a motorbike had brushed past Ranveer's car, scratching it. The actor simply checked the damages and went back to his car. Ranveer was later seen at Yash Raj Films' studios. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in the sports-drama '83'. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on Indian cricket team's win at the 1983 World Cup.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:54Published
Couple swap cabin life for converted Mercedes van [Video]

Couple swap cabin life for converted Mercedes van

A first mate who found love with her captain on board a yacht on the high seashave told how they swapped their cabin for life in a converted Mercedes van -slashing their monthly outgoings to just £250. Anchored in Tahiti, FrenchPolynesia, when global lockdowns were imposed in March, Maggie Kerr, 28, andAnna Strang, 30, had a "nightmare in paradise" as they waited forinternational flights to be reinstated, so they could return to the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:49Published
Driver facing jail for deliberately mowing down firearms officer [Video]

Driver facing jail for deliberately mowing down firearms officer

Warning: Graphic footage A driver is facing jail after being convicted ofdeliberately mowing down an armed police officer in his Mercedes. Aydin Altun,26, was facing arrest at gunpoint in Tottenham on October 29 last year when heploughed his vehicle into Pc Lewis Crowder.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Jimmy Tarbuck pays tribute to 'generous' Des O'Connor [Video]

Jimmy Tarbuck pays tribute to 'generous' Des O'Connor

Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck has paid tribute to TV legend Des O'Connor, who has died aged 88. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
EU trade talks could be extended by ‘a few more days’ [Video]

EU trade talks could be extended by ‘a few more days’

George Eustice says that negotiations with the EU over a post-Brexit trade deal could be extended by "a few more days" if "progress is made this week". The environment secretary added that the government will not back down on clauses reinstated into the Internal Market Bill which breach international law. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published
Labour calls for emergency laws on anti-vax online content [Video]

Labour calls for emergency laws on anti-vax online content

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to “stamp out” anti-vaccine online content. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Facebook Messenger's 'Vanish Mode' makes messages disappear [Video]

Facebook Messenger's 'Vanish Mode' makes messages disappear

Social media giant Facebook is adding 'vanish mode' to Messenger. It makes messages disappear after they are seen and the chat is closed. As per Mashable, the idea, according to Facebook, is to "be in the moment, and share with close friends and family without worrying about your chats sticking around." In a press release, Facebook said the feature is best suited for memes, GIFs, stickers, or reactions that are cool when you send them, but you may not want them to stick in your chat history. To turn the feature on, a user needs to swipe up on the phone in an existing chat thread, and then he or she will be in vanish mode. If the user swipes up again, they will return to regular chat. To familiarise users with the feature, Facebook added an explainer screen that appears when he or she first swipe up. Mashable reported that the feature is opt-in, meaning both parties in the chat will have to approve it for it to become active. Also, there are a few privacy features built-in; for example, if someone takes a screenshot of one's chat while in vanish mode, you will be notified. Vanish mode is slowly rolling out to Messenger and Instagram. For now, it is available on Messenger in the U.S. and "a handful of other countries," and it's soon coming to the EU. On Instagram, the feature is already available in several countries, but will be coming to the U.S. "in the coming weeks."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published