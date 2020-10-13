Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. As paparazzi surrounded him and his car for photos, they also witnessed a minor accident. A video shows Ranveer getting out of his Mercedes car to inspect what had happened. Turned out, a motorbike had brushed past Ranveer's car, scratching it. The actor simply checked the damages and went back to his car. Ranveer was later seen at Yash Raj Films' studios. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in the sports-drama '83'. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on Indian cricket team's win at the 1983 World Cup.
A first mate who found love with her captain on board a yacht on the high seashave told how they swapped their cabin for life in a converted Mercedes van -slashing their monthly outgoings to just £250. Anchored in Tahiti, FrenchPolynesia, when global lockdowns were imposed in March, Maggie Kerr, 28, andAnna Strang, 30, had a "nightmare in paradise" as they waited forinternational flights to be reinstated, so they could return to the UK.
Warning: Graphic footage A driver is facing jail after being convicted ofdeliberately mowing down an armed police officer in his Mercedes. Aydin Altun,26, was facing arrest at gunpoint in Tottenham on October 29 last year when heploughed his vehicle into Pc Lewis Crowder.
Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck has paid tribute to TV legend Des O'Connor, who has died aged 88. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
George Eustice says that negotiations with the EU over a post-Brexit trade deal could be extended by "a few more days" if "progress is made this week". The environment secretary added that the government will not back down on clauses reinstated into the Internal Market Bill which breach international law. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to “stamp out” anti-vaccine online content. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Social media giant Facebook is adding 'vanish mode' to Messenger. It makes messages disappear after they are seen and the chat is closed. As per Mashable, the idea, according to Facebook, is to "be in the moment, and share with close friends and family without worrying about your chats sticking around." In a press release, Facebook said the feature is best suited for memes, GIFs, stickers, or reactions that are cool when you send them, but you may not want them to stick in your chat history. To turn the feature on, a user needs to swipe up on the phone in an existing chat thread, and then he or she will be in vanish mode. If the user swipes up again, they will return to regular chat. To familiarise users with the feature, Facebook added an explainer screen that appears when he or she first swipe up. Mashable reported that the feature is opt-in, meaning both parties in the chat will have to approve it for it to become active. Also, there are a few privacy features built-in; for example, if someone takes a screenshot of one's chat while in vanish mode, you will be notified. Vanish mode is slowly rolling out to Messenger and Instagram. For now, it is available on Messenger in the U.S. and "a handful of other countries," and it's soon coming to the EU. On Instagram, the feature is already available in several countries, but will be coming to the U.S. "in the coming weeks."