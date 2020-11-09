Gov. Cuomo Gives COVID Vaccine Update
New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo gives update on coronavirus vaccine and distribution at Riverside Church.
Cuomo, Governors Of Neighboring States Hold Emergency COVID SummitGov. Andrew Cuomo called the meeting amid concerns of a second wave. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Gov. Cuomo Fires Back At President Trump's Comments On New York Not Getting COVID VaccineA war of words erupted Friday between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump as a COVID vaccine breakthrough turned political; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Gov. Cuomo Responds After President Trump Says COVID Vaccine Will Not Be Sent To New YorkPresident Donald Trump on Friday announced New York will be the only state in the country that will not get a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available in April. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is firing back;..